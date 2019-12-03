Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing happened in Kendall Crescent in June

A woman who stabbed a man in the throat has been found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Stacey Bilverstone, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of attempted murder by a jury at Oxford Crown Court.

She was arrested after the attack in Kendall Crescent in Cutteslowe, Oxford, on 25 June.

Thames Valley Police said a 57-year-old man required surgery for wounds to his neck and throat.

Det Con Victoria Hopkins, of the force's criminal investigation department in Oxford, said: "This was a vicious attack by Bilverstone.

"She stabbed her victim, who was already on the ground, several times in the back and then caused a severe injury with another wound to his throat.

"Bilverstone showed no regards for this man's life and she caused horrific and almost fatal injuries.

"Along with that, she has not taken responsibility for her actions on that day, causing the victim the additional ordeal of a trial where he has had to relive those dreadful moments, which could so easily have been his last."

Bilverstone will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on 17 January.