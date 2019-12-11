Image copyright RAFBrizeNorton Image caption RAF Brize Norton said Gareth Stevens was "a friend to many and he will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him"

A decorated Royal Air Force serviceman died when he fell off his motorbike as he tried to avoid crashing into a car at a junction, a court heard.

Squadron leader Gareth Stevens, 39, lost control of his Honda motorbike as he tried to avoid hitting a stationary Chrysler Voyager on the A361 in Heythrop, Oxfordshire, on 29 June.

The court heard Mr Stevens had "little opportunity" to stop or avoid the car.

Coroner Darren Salter concluded his death as road traffic collision.

Oxford Coroners Court heard Mr Stevens, who was known as Gaz to friends and family, had been riding behind his friend, squadron leader Thomas Sperring, towards Banbury.

Mr Sperring, who served with Mr Stevens in Afghanistan, said he had saw the Voyager ahead which had stopped and indicated to turn right at a junction.

After passing the vehicle Mr Sperring said he then heard "screeching and a crunching sound".

The court heard after overtaking a car behind the Chrysler, Mr Stevens heavily broke which "resulted in a loss of control".

Coroner Mr Salter said Mr Stevens, from Telford, Shropshire, fell from his motorbike as it slid on to hit the stationary Chrysler.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at a junction on the A361

Mr Sperring along with other witnesses performed CPR on Mr Stevens who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem said the servicemen's cause of death was a fractured neck and pathologist said "death would have been instant".

Mr Salter said Mr Stevens' "error of judgement approaching the junction" and the "difficult set of circumstances" he was presented with meant he "could not avoid losing control and coming off his motorcycle".

The coroner added neither Mr Stevens nor Mr Sperring had been riding "dangerously or reckless".

Before his death, Mr Stevens had been awarded the Chief of Air Staffs' Commendation in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2019.

He had served at RAF Brize Norton on Voyager Force and completed two operational tours.