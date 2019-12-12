Image copyright TVP Image caption Lee Doyle was jailed for five years and three months

A man who burgled homes while on the run from police and left the tools he used behind has been jailed.

Lee Doyle, 34, broke into 10 properties across Oxfordshire, most of them while he had been released on bail.

He failed to attend court and then stole items worth thousands of pounds before he was arrested in Somerset in August, Oxford Crown Court heard.

Doyle admitted 10 counts of burglary and handling stolen goods and was jailed for five years and three months.

He had previously been charged with the burglary of an empty home in north Oxford in May 2018.

Doyle, of Songers Close, Oxford, went on to break into homes across the city and others in Long Hanborough, Shrivenham, Charney Bassett and Pusey.

'Gut-wrenching'

He took items including an antique chalice, valued at between £5,000 and £8,000, jewellery and several expensive watches.

The court heard victims felt less safe in their homes as a result of the "horrible, gut-wrenching" burglaries.

Doyle's DNA was regularly found at the homes, often on screwdrivers that had been used to break windows open.

After a burglary in Oxford, his DNA was found in one home after he snapped a menorah and left it behind.

The court heard Doyle had suffered problems with drink and drugs and that "in a sense he was glad to be arrested".