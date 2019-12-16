Image copyright Google Image caption A woman's body was discovered at a property in Church Street, Kidlington

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman has been released with no further action.

The woman, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at a property in Church Street, Kidlington, at about 10:15 GMT on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination found there was "no evidence of third party involvement".

Det Insp Peter Scott said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman who has died."