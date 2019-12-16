Kidlington death: Man released after woman's death
- 16 December 2019
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman has been released with no further action.
The woman, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at a property in Church Street, Kidlington, at about 10:15 GMT on Saturday.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination found there was "no evidence of third party involvement".
Det Insp Peter Scott said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman who has died."