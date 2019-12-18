Image caption The road was closed in both directions for several hours following the collision

A man died after two cars collided head-on in Oxfordshire.

The crash happened at the junction of the A420 and Besselsleigh Road, near Wootton, at about 04:50 GMT.

It involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa travelling from Swindon towards Oxford and a silver Toyota Corolla travelling in the opposite direction.

The man driving the Corolla was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where he later died. The Corsa driver is in a serious but stable condition.

Thames Valley Police said it had not yet been able to contact the next of kin of the man who died.

PC Lyndsey Blackaby, of Thames Valley Police, said: "We are making every effort to notify them and offer them the support they will need at this very difficult time."

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision, or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

The road was closed in both directions at the junction for more than seven hours following the fatal crash.