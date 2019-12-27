Image copyright Google Image caption A man died after being hit on the A420 in Oxfordshire

A man has died after he was hit by a car.

The man in his 20s was struck by a black BMW that was travelling westbound towards Kingston Bagpuize on the A420 in Oxfordshire on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash at about 22:10 GMT. His next of kin has been informed.

Police are appealing for information and have asked motorists who were in the area to check dashcam footage that could help their investigation.