New year Honours: Sobell House's clinical lead appointed CBE
A key member of a staff at a hospice has been appointed CBE in the New Year Honours List.
Prof Bee Wee, the clinical lead at Oxford's Sobell House hospice, said she was "delighted" to receive the honour.
She is also the National Clinical Director for Palliative and End of Life Care for NHS England and NHS Improvement.
Originally from Malaysia, she moved to Ireland alone aged 15 and moved to the UK in the 1990s.
She said: "I am delighted to receive this honour on behalf of all who have inspired, supported and worked with me over 30 years to improve palliative and end of life care, locally, nationally and internationally, especially the trust, my colleagues in Sobell House, my family and friends."
Sir Jonathan Montgomery, chairman of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said the award was "very well-deserved for an excellent and caring clinician".
Other honours recipients include:
- Prof Sarah Whatmore - The 60-year-old Oxford University professor is appointed a dame for services to the study of environmental policy
- Felicity Bryan - The literary agent, 74, is appointed MBE for services to publishing
- Di Batchelor - The principal and chief executive of Abingdon and Witney College, aged 60, is appointed MBE for services to further and adult education
- John Fieldsend - He is awarded the British Empire Medal for services to Holocaust education
- Anthony Bateson - The 86-year-old former director of the County Air Ambulance Trust is also awarded a British Empire Medal