Image copyright NHS Image caption Professor Bee Wee is a visiting professor at Oxford Brookes University and honorary professor at Sichaun University, China

A key member of a staff at a hospice has been appointed CBE in the New Year Honours List.

Prof Bee Wee, the clinical lead at Oxford's Sobell House hospice, said she was "delighted" to receive the honour.

She is also the National Clinical Director for Palliative and End of Life Care for NHS England and NHS Improvement.

Originally from Malaysia, she moved to Ireland alone aged 15 and moved to the UK in the 1990s.

She said: "I am delighted to receive this honour on behalf of all who have inspired, supported and worked with me over 30 years to improve palliative and end of life care, locally, nationally and internationally, especially the trust, my colleagues in Sobell House, my family and friends."

Sir Jonathan Montgomery, chairman of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said the award was "very well-deserved for an excellent and caring clinician".

Image copyright Des Blenkinsopp Image caption Sobell House cares for 3,000 people a year

