Teenager arrested after Oxford substance spray robbery
- 31 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a man had something sprayed in his face before being robbed.
The 40-year-old victim was approached by up to seven young people before being robbed of his bag at about 19:50 GMT in Bonn Square, Oxford, on Monday.
Police said an unknown substance stung the man's eyes, but that he was not harmed. The group fled the scene.
Thames Valley Police said the suspect was being held in custody on suspicion of robbery.