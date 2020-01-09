Image copyright Christian Legal Centre Image caption Joshua Sutcliffe said biological sex was defined at birth

A teacher who faced action after he referred to a transgender pupil as a girl has reached an "amicable resolution" with his former school.

Joshua Sutcliffe, who taught maths at a secondary school, said "well done girls" to a group that included a pupil who identifies as a boy.

The teacher, from Oxfordshire, felt the school had "systematically and maliciously" breached his rights.

Mr Sutcliffe, a Christian pastor, is no longer at the school.

A statement released on behalf of Mr Sutcliffe and the school by the Christian Legal Centre said: "The parties have reached an amicable resolution, the details of which are confidential and the parties shall not engage in any further communication regarding this case."

In December 2017, Mr Sutcliffe said a week-long investigation found he had "misgendered" the pupil and "contravened the school's equality policy".

Mr Sutcliffe said he had apologised once it was clear the pupil was angry, but he said biological sex was defined at birth.

In a letter to the school's head teacher, Mr Sutcliffe wrote: "As a Christian, I do not share your belief in the ideology of transgenderism.

"I do not believe that young children should be encouraged to self-select a 'gender' which may be different from their biological sex. Or that everyone at school should adjust their behaviour to accommodate such a 'transition'; or that people should be punished for lack of enthusiasm about it."