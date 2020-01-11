Image caption Forensics officers were seen in Mendip Heights following the attack

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death during a brawl.

The man, in his 40s, was wounded during the row in Mendip Heights, Didcot, at about 03:45 GMT on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination found he had sustained multiple stab injuries. Two other men, one in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were also injured.

Four males, aged between 16 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Those arrested and currently being held in custody are:

A 16-year-old boy from Milton Keynes

An 18-year-old man from Milton Keynes

An 18-year-old man from Didcot

A 19-year-old man from Oxford

Thames Valley Police said its investigation was "fast moving" and appealed for anyone else with information to come forward.

The two injured men have been discharged from hospital.