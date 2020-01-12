Image caption Forensics officers were seen in Mendip Heights following the attack

Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in a brawl.

Police were called to Mendip Heights in Didcot at about 03:45 GMT on Thursday where three men were found injured.

One of them, in his 40s, suffered multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Taison Cyrille, 18, Isaac Boyland, 19, and Brookton Lagan, 18, have been charged with his murder and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Lagan, of Robin Way in Didcot, Cyrille, of Market End Way in Bicester, and Boyland, of Marlborough Road in Oxford, have also been charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

A post mortem revealed the man died from a stab wound to the chest, Thames Valley Police said.

The two other victims, one in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were also taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

A 16-year-old boy from Milton Keynes, who was also arrested, has been released without charge.