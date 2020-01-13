Image copyright Facebook Image caption Darren Maccormick was taken to hospital but died later

A Didcot man who died after being stabbed during a brawl has been named by police.

Darren Maccormick, aged 44, died in hospital following the altercation in Mendip Heights, Didcot, in the early hours of last Thursday.

Two other men were taken to hospital but have been discharged.

Three teenagers accused of Mr Maccormick's murder and two counts of grievous bodily harm appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Taison Cyrille, 18, of Market End Way in Bicester, Isaac Boyland, 19, of Marlborough Road, Oxford, and Brookton Lagan, 18, of Robin Way, Didcot, will appear at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday.