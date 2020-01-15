Image copyright Facebook Image caption Darren Maccormick was taken to hospital but died later

Three men accused of murdering a father of three have appeared in court.

Darren Maccormick, 44, died in hospital after he was stabbed in Mendip Heights, Didcot, in the early hours of Thursday.

Mr Maccormick's family paid tribute to him and described him as "a loving, caring son and father", adding they had "lost an amazing and great man".

Taison Cyrille, 18, Isaac Boyland, 19, and Brookton Lagan, 18, appeared at Oxford Crown Court via videolink from HMP Bullingdon.

Judge Ian Pringle set a provisional trial date of 15 June.

Mr Cyrille, of Market End Way, Bicester, Mr Boyland, of Marlborough Road, Oxford, and Mr Lagan, of Robin Way, Didcot, are also accused of causing grievous bodily harm to two other men.