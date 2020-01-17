Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing happened in Kendall Crescent in June 2019

A woman who stabbed a man in the throat has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Stacey Bilverstone, of no fixed address, attacked the man at a property in Cuttleslowe, Oxford, in June 2019.

The 57-year-old victim required surgery for wounds to his neck and throat.

Sentencing her for grievous bodily harm, Judge Ian Pringle QC said: "It was a repeated assault on the victim. You were fortunate it didn't take his life from him."

Oxford Crown Court heard Bilverstone had been staying at the victim's home in Kendall Crescent and was under the influence of "drink and or drugs" on the night of the attack.

Judge Pringle said the 42-year-old "dominated" the victim and added "you were both no good for each other".

"It was a very serious injury," the judge said.

Bilverstone was found not guilty of attempted murder but guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent in December.