Image copyright OBC Image caption Oxford Bus Company said the Zimbabwean note, no longer in circulation, had not been reclaimed

A Zimbabwean $10bn note, a toilet roll with Donald Trump's face on it and a giant tent were among items left on a city's buses over the past year.

Oxford Bus Company said 6,306 items were left on coaches in 2019, more than double the number recorded in 2018.

It said the $10bn note, which is no longer in circulation after it was scrapped due to hyperinflation, had not been reclaimed.

Unrecovered items are donated to local charities or disposed of.

The bus company said about a third of all items lost in 2019 were reclaimed by passengers.

Among the items returned were the toilet roll with the US president's face on it, a ukulele, a Harry Potter magic wand and a scary nun Halloween costume.

The company said a civil enforcement officer's hat and a woman's handbag "with a pair of dirty male pants inside" were not claimed.

Image copyright OBC Image caption About a third of the belongings were eventually reclaimed

Andy Morison, head of customer experience at Oxford Bus Company, said mobile phones and bags were the most common items left on buses.

"We do collect quite a few unusual items as well," he said.

A lightsaber, a fireman's hat, vampire teeth, a toupee and a letter detailing someone's sexual fantasies were among items left behind on Oxford buses in 2018.