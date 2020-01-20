Image copyright Google Image caption Homeless people have been seen sheltering and sleeping in the brick bus shelter

Armrests fitted onto a public bench where homeless people are known to sleep have been branded as "hostile architecture" towards rough sleepers.

Oxford City Council said it was removing bars placed on a bench inside a brick bus shelter in Woodstock Road, after a member of the public tweeted a picture of it.

The council, which owns the bench, said it did not install the bars.

"We believe that nobody should have to sleep rough in Oxford," it added.

A total of 51 people were found to be rough sleeping during the council's previous street count in September last year, 15 more than counted during the same month in 2018.

The council said the three armrests currently on the bench were "part of inclusive design, as they provide extra help for older people and people with mobility issues".

"We're doing more than ever before to tackle the national homelessness crisis," it said in a statement.

"We provide more than 200 beds for people experiencing rough sleeping, including a new winter shelter available to anyone."