Image caption Southern Health admitted failing Connor Sparrowhawk and Teresa Colvin

An NHS trust which came under fire for failing to investigate hundreds of unexplained deaths has been rated "good" at its latest inspection.

There has been a "significant improvement" at Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, according to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) deputy chief inspector of hospitals Dr Kevin Cleary.

However, he said there were still some areas where it could do better.

The trust said the report demonstrated the progress it had made.

The death of 18-year-old Connor Sparrowhawk while in a bath at Slade House in Oxford in 2013 led to the discovery that the trust had not properly investigated 272 unexplained deaths.

It was fined £2m after failing both Mr Sparrowhawk and Teresa Colvin, 45, who died in 2012.

It also pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe care and treatment to a patient who fell from a roof in 2015.

The CQC inspection in October included checks of psychiatric intensive care units, child and adolescent mental health wards, and wards for people with mental health problems.

Its previous inspection found that the trust required improvement, but the latest found that it was "safe, caring, responsive to people's needs, and well-led".

Image copyright Southern Health Image caption Dr Nick Broughton said the report reflected "significant strides" made to improve services

Dr Cleary said "patients' needs came first", care was delivered "by compassionate and knowledgeable staff" and several teams had a "continuous focus on quality improvement".

He added: "We will continue to monitor the trust and our inspectors will look to return to check on its progress."

But the report highlighted areas that still needed improvement, including the lack of a system to ensure staff members were carrying out hourly checks in mental health crisis services.

Dr Nick Broughton, the trust's chief executive, said he was "encouraged" by the report, which he said reflected the "significant strides" that had been made to improve services.

He added: "We will continue to strive to be the best and to provide world-class services to the people we care for."

Southern Health timeline

April 2012 - Teresa Colvin dies after being found unconscious at Woodhaven Adult Mental Health Hospital

July 2013 - Connor Sparrowhawk drowns after an epileptic seizure at Oxford unit Slade House

December 2015 - An independent report shows out of 722 unexpected deaths over four years, only 272 were properly investigated

April 2016 - A CQC inspection report says the trust is continuing to put patients at risk

June 2016 - Following a review of the management team, it is announced the trust's boss Katrina Percy is to keep her job

July 2016 - The BBC reveals the trust paid millions of pounds in contracts to companies owned by previous associates of Ms Percy

October 2016 - Ms Percy resigns

December 2016 - A CQC report says investigations into patient deaths are inadequate

August 2017 - A medical tribunal finds a doctor failed to carry out risk assessments for Connor Sparrowhawk

12 September 2017 - Dr Nick Broughton becomes Southern Health's new boss

18 September 2017 - The trust admits breaching health and safety law in the case of Connor Sparrowhawk

November 2017 - The trust admits breaching health and safety law in the case of Theresa Colvin

March 2018 - The trust is fined £950,000 for Mrs Colvin's death and just over £1m for that of Connor Sparrowhawk