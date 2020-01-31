Image caption Ofsted inspectors found Northfield School - which will be replaced - was inadequate in 2018

The replacement for a "dilapidated" school where inspectors found "some pupils were not receiving an education" is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

Oxfordshire County Council said the budget for new special school Orion Academy, in Oxford, had increased to £12.75m.

The academy will be built on the site of Northfield School.

Ofsted found that school, in Blackbird Leys, was inadequate in late 2018.

The council closed some of the school's buildings between May and October 2018 after asbestos was found and they were deemed unsafe.

In July of that year, it launched a consultation to close the school but retracted it after 3,500 parents signed a petition asking for it to remain open.

The council has previously said it planned to spend £9.5m on the new school.

It is run for boys with special needs between the ages of 10 and 18.

Morgan Sindall, which has designed Orion Academy, said it would be "fun to come to and a joy for the staff and pupils to use".

All of Northfield School's buildings will be used while Orion Academy is built.

When inspectors visited Northfield School in November 2018, they found pupils' attendance was "worryingly poor".

By March 2019, it found leaders and managers were taking "effective action".

Orion Academy will be able to educate 108 pupils. Currently, 51 boys are on the roll at Northfield School but it has capacity for 76 pupils.

Lucy Butler, the council's director of children's services, told councillors in June 2018 that Northfield School was in a "dilapidated state" and "not fit for purpose".