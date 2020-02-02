Woman dies in Deddington bike and truck crash
- 2 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a pick-up truck in Oxfordshire.
The woman in her 20s was riding a black Honda bike which collided with a black Dodge truck on the A4260 Banbury Road, Deddington, on Saturday.
It happened near the council depot at about 14:50 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said the woman died at the scene. Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage are urged to get in touch with the force.