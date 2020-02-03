Image copyright Google Image caption The Cooper School in Bicester said it would not be asking pupils to research the murder again

A school which asked pupils to research the murder of James Bulger for their homework will not do so again after parents complained.

The Cooper School in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said it had used the example for "many years" in a religious studies unit on good and evil.

But a parent said it was "unbelievable" that it was considered appropriate for year eight pupils aged 12 and 13.

James, two, was abducted, tortured and killed by two 10-year-old boys in 1993.

Parent Rob Gregg complained on Twitter that the case should be taught "in a sensitive way" and not left to unaccompanied children to research online.

A note in his son's homework diary asked children to "find out some information or background knowledge" on the murder.

Image copyright PA Image caption James Bulger was murdered by Robert Thompson and Jon Venables on Merseyside in 1993

A message to parents when the children were asked to carry out the research said it had been a "carefully considered decision".

But The Cooper School said on Monday it had withdrawn the references to the case "due to concerns expressed by a few parents on social media".

It said in a statement: "Students' understanding of the issue is enhanced through discussion of a specific example rather than generalised philosophical concepts.

"Due to concerns expressed by a few parents on social media this year, the school has withdrawn references to the case from their RE lessons and from homework tasks.

"The school is also aware that many parents and ex-students expressed their support and understanding of why the school has taught this case. Nevertheless, the decision has been made to remove it. "