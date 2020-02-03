Oxford

Man dies in firearms incident in Didcot, police say

  • 3 February 2020
Image caption The man's death is being treated as unexplained

A man in his 70s has died in a firearms incident in Oxfordshire, police have said.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to Green Close in Didcot at about 13:40 GMT.

The man's death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner and the man's next of kin are aware of his death.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

