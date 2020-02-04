Image copyright Colin Straughan Image caption Jim Straughan from Ashington has lived in Oxford for about 60 years

Packing your football shirt and scarf is the norm before setting off to support your team at an away game.

But some Newcastle United fans will be cramming stotties into their cases for a man in Oxford who loves the North East delicacy.

Colin Straughan appealed for the Geordie faithful to bring down the bread for his father Jim, 80, who moved south from Ashington 60 years ago.

He said: "It just reminds him of home, he's going to love it."

Stotties, or stottie cakes, are originally from the north-east of England and are rarely found in most parts of the South.

It is a flat and round loaf, usually about 12in in diameter and 2in deep.

Several fans plan to hand over a hamper for Mr Straughan senior ahead of Newcastle's tie against Oxford United in the fourth round of the FA Cup later.

Colin Straughan said his father settled in Oxford with his wife Pat, after leaving Northumberland to join the Royal Navy aged 16.

He said: "He doesn't drive, he's not a big traveller, and he doesn't get back up there.

"I just asked the question and before I knew it they put it on Twitter and it went crazy. You can't get them down here."

He said he was "overwhelmed by everyone's kindness" and said his father would be "blown away" by the gesture.