A company that served a girl egg despite her telling staff she had a severe allergy to it has been fined.

The 15-year-old spent a night in hospital with anaphylaxis after eating at The Bull Inn in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, on 14 April.

Oxford Magistrates' Court heard the girl asked several times whether her dessert included egg.

Pack Taverns Ltd, which owns the pub, admitted it failed to comply with food information regulations.

Magistrates fined the company £3,000 and it must pay a victim surcharge of £170.

It must also pay West Oxfordshire District Council, which brought the prosecution, £2,854 in costs.

Councillor Norman MacRae, the council's cabinet member for environment, said: "The Bull Inn had a good history of compliance with food safety prior to this incident.

"The management had systems in place to control risks. However, this mistake was made with serious consequences."

Following the incident, the council served three hygiene improvement notices on The Bull Inn, which were all were complied with.