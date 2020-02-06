Image copyright Ron Strutt Image caption The proposal could deliver enhanced services from Oxford station by 2025

A £200m bid to increase train services between Oxford and Worcester has been submitted to the Department for Transport.

On weekdays, one train an hour runs between the two cities. But a regional taskforce has said upgrading parts of the line could double that number.

The North Cotswold Line Taskforce wants the plan to be added to a list of new rail infrastructure projects to be funded by the government.

An MP said the plan would be "win-win".

The taskforce is made up of councils, local enterprise partnerships, rail bodies and the Cotswold Line Promotion Group (CLPG).

Lord Faulkner, CLPG's president, said the project could "radically transform the role the Cotswold Line plays in meeting and stimulating sustainable growth across five counties".

The group said 400,000 extra passengers a year would be expected on the enhanced service.

Improvements would need to include double track being placed between Oxford and Hanborough and between Evesham and Pershore in Worcestershire.

Anneliese Dodds, Oxford East's Labour MP, said the proposals would be a "win-win, not only along the route, but in many nearby areas."

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris told MPs last month that the North Cotswold Line has "already been transformed from what it was a little over a decade ago".

But he said other work must "look forward and effectively plan for the next investment and the next generation".