Didcot Power Station's chimney has been demolished
The final part of Didcot coal-fired power station has been demolished, nearly seven years after it closed for good.
The 655ft (199.5m) chimney, one of the tallest structures in the country, was brought down at 07:30 GMT on Sunday.
It comes after the power station's six cooling towers were demolished in two stages, in 2014 and August last year.
In 2016, four workers died when its 10-storey boiler house collapsed as it was being prepared for demolition.
Workers Ken Cresswell, 57, John Shaw, 61, Michael Collings, 53, and Christopher Huxtable, 34 were killed in the disaster. It took more than six months for their bodies to be recovered from the Oxfordshire site.
The power station that inspired poetry
The power station was first used to generate power in 1970 and the building which dominated the surrounding landscape has been both loved and loathed ever since.
Greenpeace protesters reduced power generation at the station for two days when they climbed to the top of the chimney in November 2006. In October 2009, 20 people were arrested in another protest.
In August, up to 49,000 households lost electricity moments after the disused power station's three remaining cooling towers were demolished.
The 375ft (114.3m) high towers were brought down using explosive charges but safety measures installed to prevent damage caused further explosions.
Didcot Power Station timeline
- 1964 - Building starts
- 1970 - Didcot A begins commercial operation
- 1994 - Construction starts on Didcot B, a gas fired station
- 1997 - Didcot B begins commercial operation
- 2003 - Voted Britain's third worst eyesore
- 2009 - Protesters climb chimney and stay there for two days
- March 2013 - Didcot A closed
- July 2014 - Three of its cooling towers are demolished
- February 2016 - A major incident is declared after the boiler house collapses, and the body of worker Michael Collings is found
- July 2016 - The remaining section of the boiler house is brought down using explosives
- September 2016 - The bodies of Ken Cresswell, John Shaw, and Christopher Huxtable are recovered
- December 2017 - An evidence file is passed to the Crown Prosecution Service by police
- January 2018 - Thames Valley Police reveals it is considering manslaughter and gross negligence charges
- August 2019 - Three remaining cooling towers are demolished
- January 2020 - RWE announces it will demolish chimney after originally saying it would be brought down in the autumn