Image copyright Visser family Image caption Bradley Visser had owned the skateboard for about two weeks before the fatal crash

The wife of a man who died after falling off an electric skateboard hopes his death will make people "more aware of the laws and the risks" when using them.

Bradley Visser, 38, died 10 days after he crashed in Stoke Row, near Henley-on-Thames, last July.

Oxford Coroner's Court heard the South African national lost control while travelling at about 20mph (32km/h).

Annabel Visser said he had not known the laws around using the board.

At the inquest into his death, assistant coroner Peter Clark said using it on a public road was illegal, and recorded a verdict of misadventure.

Image copyright Visser family Image caption Father-of-two Bradley Visser was a "proud South African"

Image copyright David Bostock Image caption Mr Visser was the "life and soul of the party", according to his widow

Mrs Visser said: "Although Brad was adventurous and loved his toys, had he known that being on a public highway on his electric skateboard was actually a road traffic offence, he would never have been on the road that evening.

"In our grief, we hope that in future other electric skateboarders, scooter and hoverboard users will now be more aware of the laws and the risks, so that no other family has to endure the sadness of losing a loved one in this way."

She said "if anything positive" came from the family's loss it would be "spreading awareness of road safety" so his death "would not be such an absolute waste of a brilliant life".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Electric skateboards are capable of speeds of more than 20mph (32km/h)

The inquest heard Mr Visser had been drinking before the accident and had not been wearing any safety equipment.

The coroner said he would write to the transport authorities to ask whether there should be greater regulation around the vehicles.