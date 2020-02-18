Man dies in Oxford mini motorbike crash with barrier
- 18 February 2020
A man riding a mini motorbike has died in a crash with a metal barrier in Oxford.
Thames Valley Police said he was riding the white Mini Moto in Long Lane, Littlemore, at about 23:10 GMT on Monday when he hit the barrier preventing vehicular access.
The victim was in his 30s and his next of kin have been informed, police said.
PC Matt Clarke said it was not thought any other vehicles were involved and he appealed for witnesses to come forward.