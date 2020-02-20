Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Standlake Road, near Cokethorpe School

A woman has died in a head-on crash involving a lorry and two cars.

The woman, in her 50s, died at the scene of the crash in Standlake Road, Ducklington, Oxfordshire, at about 11:25 GMT on Wednesday.

She was driving a Volkswagen Polo that crashed with a BMW and a lorry, which was travelling in the opposition direction, near Cokethorpe School.

Thames Valley Police appealed to anyone who saw the incident or the vehicles' "manner of driving" before the crash.

The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

The BMW's driver, a woman in her 30s, did not need hospital treatment.