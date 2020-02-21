Image copyright PA Media Image caption The exhibition featuring Let The Little Children Come To Me opens at the Ashmolean Museum on Thursday 27 February

A newly-discovered Rembrandt painting will go on display for the first time, nearly 400 years since it was created.

Let The Little Children Come To Me will be shown at the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford as part of its Young Rembrandt exhibition.

The painting was discovered in 2014 by Amsterdam art dealer and historian Jan Six.

He identified a young man in the painting's background as a self-portrait by Rembrandt.

The exhibition will explore the early years of the artist's work from 1624-34.

Let The Little Children Come To Me is believed to have been painted around 1627-28.

The exhibition will feature 31 paintings by Rembrandt, 13 by his notable contemporaries and a further 90 drawings and prints from international and private collections.

Among those on display will be Rembrandt's earliest known work, The Spectacles Seller (1624-25), which is described by the museum as a "crude, garishly coloured painting by an artist struggling with his medium", as well as Jeremiah Lamenting The Destruction Of Jerusalem (1630), hailed as an "acknowledged masterpiece".

The Young Rembrandt exhibition runs from 27 February until 27 June in the John Sainsbury Exhibition Galleries.