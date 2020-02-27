Image copyright Google Image caption The Dragon School terminated Paul Dean's contract shortly after he was charged

A teacher at a prestigious private school in Oxford who viewed indecent images of children on his laptop has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Paul Dean, 66, who was head of English at the Dragon School, lost his job as a result of the police investigation.

The prep school said Dean's offences did not take place on its premises, or involve any of its students.

Among the school's notable alumni are John Betjeman, Hugh Laurie, Emma Watson, Jack Whitehall and Tim Henman.

'Rigorous safeguarding'

In a statement, it said: "As soon as the school was made aware of this police investigation, the individual was suspended with immediate effect and shortly afterwards his contract with Dragon School was terminated.

"Safeguarding children is the highest priority for the school and this responsibility is taken very seriously.

"Rigorous safeguarding procedures are in place at the school and have been inspected regularly for many years.

"We have worked in conjunction with the Local Authority Safeguarding Team and Thames Valley Police regarding this matter, following both school policy and all government guidance."

Dean, of Cunliffe Close, Oxford, admitted viewing three category A images - the most severe - three category B images and nine category C images.

At Oxford Magistrates' Court, he was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

The Dragon School, which was founded in 1877 and educates pupils until the age of 13, prepares children for some of Britain's top public schools.