Image caption All of Oxford City Council's 48 councillors will be elected in May

Hundreds of candidates standing for election to a council in May will be offered "conflict awareness training".

Oxford City Council said "personal safety is unfortunately a significant issue for members".

It said councillors "should be alive to the potential risks" of residents posing threats while drunk or on drugs as well as "dangerous" animal attacks.

All of the city council's 48 seats will be contested by about 200 candidates in May.

In guidance that will be issued to councillors, the council said seven major "hazards" included them potentially being held against their will, physical attack and the "risk of false accusations".

The council said it "takes the safety of its councillors very seriously".

"Guidance on conflict awareness will be offered to candidates in the forthcoming May elections to help minimise the possibility of anyone being put at risk during pre-election canvassing," it added.

Elections candidates across the country no longer need to publish their home addresses on ballot papers after fears they could be targeted.

Oxfordshire County Council's leader Ian Hudspeth needed "minor plastic surgery" to a finger on his right hand after he was bitten by a dog while delivering leaflets in June 2018.

A Conservative candidate canvassing near Bristol was "pushed violently against a wall" while he was delivering election leaflets in last April.

A Labour councillor in West Yorkshire said his family was "lucky to be alive" after petrol bombs were thrown outside his home in October.

Current Oxford councillors will be given awareness training in March in groups of 15 in sessions that will cost about £500 each.

Other sessions will take place for candidates in April.