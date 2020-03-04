Image copyright Google Image caption The woman and her dog were bundled into the back of a silver car in Dunstan Avenue

A man has been arrested after a woman and her dog were kidnapped, police say.

The victim, aged in her 40s, was knocked over after being struck in the face by a man while she was walking her dog in Dunstan Avenue in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, on 25 February.

The woman and her pet were then pushed into the back of silver car and driven to nearby Vernon Court where they were both pushed out.

Det Cons Grahame Lea said the incident was "isolated and targeted".

The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Chipping Norton, has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap following the attack between 13:00 and 15:00 GMT, and bailed until 25 March.