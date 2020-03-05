Image copyright Google Image caption The pupils met Jonathan Whitlow at the White Horse pub after their final exams

A "sexually motivated" teacher who tried to kiss two former pupils after they met in a pub has been banned from teaching indefinitely.

Jonathan Whitlow, 56, was regarded as a "favourite teacher" of one of the pair, who had arranged to meet him after their final exams in May 2017.

The biology teacher taught at EF Academy, an international boarding school in Oxford.

A panel found his behaviour was "totally out of character".

One former pupil, who was 20 at the time, said on sitting down next to Mr Whitlow at the White Horse pub in Oxford, she had been "shocked" to feel his hand on her thigh "over a period of time".

She pinched the other pupil, who was 17, to show something was wrong but it took some time for her to realise there was a problem.

Mr Whitlow was then found to have tried to kiss and hug both of them once they had left the pub. He was also found to have tried to touch the 20-year-old's bottom.

'Immediate action'

The Teaching Regulation Agency panel said Mr Whitlow had shown a "lack of demonstrated insight or remorse". He can apply for the ban to be removed in February 2025.

He denied he had hugged or tried to kiss either pupil but said he had "air kissed" them away from the pub.

The panel accepted that neither pupil had any reason "to embellish or bolster their account of the evening".

Paul Ellis, EF Academy's head of school, said: "Safeguarding is our top priority. Mr Whitlow was dismissed from the school in 2017 following an incident in a pub involving two students who had finished their final public examinations.

"Immediate action was taken and we deeply regret the distress caused to the students concerned."