Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Butchers Row in Banbury

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed.

The attack took place in a property in Butchers Row, Banbury, before it spilled out into the street around 06:40 GMT on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police described the 29-year-old victim's injuries as "serious but not life-threatening".

Detectives called the stabbing "shocking" and said they were looking for two Asian men who fled the scene. They are appealing for witnesses.