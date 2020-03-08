Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Oxford University said it was taking the situation "very seriously"

A student at Oxford University has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from abroad.

The university said Public Health England (PHE) had confirmed details of the case, explaining that the student had self-isolated once they felt ill.

PHE said the risk to other students and staff was "very low", and that university activities were continuing as normal.

The university said it was taking the situation "very seriously".

"It has been established that the affected student did not attend any university or college events after they felt ill," it said.

People who had been in contact with the infected student had been notified, the university said.

As of Sunday morning, there have been 211 positive tests for coronavirus in the UK.