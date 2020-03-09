Chipping Norton van crash: Man dies of injuries
- 9 March 2020
A man has died days after the van he was driving hit a wall and a telegraph pole before overturning.
The 30-year-old was seriously injured when the white Peugeot van left Burford Road at the junction with Charlbury Road in Chipping Norton shortly after 21:45 GMT on 2 March.
He died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on 6 March.
Thames Valley Police said it wanted people who might have seen the crash to come forward.
The man's family has been informed and is being supported by officers.