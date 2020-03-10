Image caption About 24,000 students attend the University of Oxford

The University of Oxford has said it will remain open despite a second student testing positive for coronavirus.

It said Public Health England (PHE) officials were assessing the student and any people who have had recent close contact with them.

The university said it will take advice from PHE on whether it needs to take "further precautions" in the future.

But a local councillor accused it of "negligence" in not closing.

In a statement, the university said: "Our priority is providing support for affected students and their families, as well as offering support and information to other university staff, students, visitors and the local community.

"PHE is currently assessing the individual and contacting those who had close contact with the students and will issue them with health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.

"PHE will also be advising the University on any necessary next steps."

But Katherine Tyson, Cherwell district councillor for Kidlington West, claimed the university was "putting students' lives in danger".

On 8 March, the university said a student had tested positive for coronavirus after returning to the university from abroad.