Image caption Frederik Filz van Reiterdank has led the group's formation after his grandmother struggled to get food delivered in the Netherlands

Oxford University students have set up a volunteer group to carry out errands and bring food parcels for people self-isolating.

Students Against Corona advertised the services it can offer from Tuesday.

Frederik Filz van Reiterdank set up the group after his grandmother had problems with food deliveries in the Netherlands.

It is thought to be one of the first in a growing network of student-led volunteering groups.

Postgraduate software engineer Mr Filz van Reiterdank said he wanted the group to prevent others experiencing the same difficulties as his grandmother.

The 23-year-old told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "This is only going to get worse over the next few months, so we are trying to get a network of people in place before that happens."

Volunteers, who will work in pairs, have been told they must not engage in personal contact with people they are helping.

Kokulan Mahendiran said in the short time the group had mobilised, students been able to start a "concrete movement", with other similar groups being set up in Loughborough, Dublin and Utrecht.

He added: "The fact that Frederik had already got medical professionals on board to help guide us, and all future volunteers, has been vital in allowing us to move forward responsibly."