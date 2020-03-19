Image copyright Google Image caption Pembroke College, Oxford suspended King on 19 February after he told it that he was due in court the next day

An Oxford University academic found with 3,000 child abuse images compared himself to "someone who starts a sticker collection and wants the whole set", a court heard.

Philosophy lecturer Peter J King, 63, taught at several Oxford colleges from the 1980s until last month.

Girls as young as five were pictured in the thousands of indecent images found on his computer equipment.

He was jailed for seven months at Oxford Crown Court.

It heard King was cautioned in 2008 after police found child abuse images on his equipment.

King, of Churchill, near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, claimed he used them as research for a paper later published on the ethics of child pornography.

He was arrested by police again at his home in August 2018, where police found the indecent images and also that he had visited a Russian file-share website.

James Mulholland, representing King, said the defendant had admitted an "addiction or compulsion" to "repeatedly but intermittently" look at indecent images of children.

'Rather late'

King most recently taught students at Pembroke College, Oxford.

It said it had suspended him on 19 February after informing them he was due to appear in court the next day. Legal proceedings are ongoing, the college said.

King previously admitted three counts of making indecent images of a child and another of possessing prohibited images of a child.

Judge Maria Lamb said two "no comment" interviews with police in 2018 and 2019 appeared to show King had accepted his guilt "rather late".

She added he had compared having the pictures to a "sticker collection" to a probation officer who was preparing his pre-sentence report.

As well as the prison sentence, King will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.