Image copyright HelloFresh Image caption HelloFresh has been based in Banbury since 2016

Meal kit company HelloFresh has announced plans to expand its workforce by 50% at its Banbury factory to cope with "strong growth" caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

It said it would offer 400 people three-month contracts to pick and pack orders.

About 800 people already work at the Oxfordshire factory, either for HelloFresh or its agency partner.

The German firm said it planned to hire permanent staff in the coming months.

The company, which has been based in Banbury since 2016, delivers pre-prepared ingredients for people to cook at home.

It said it would hold registration sessions for potential recruits next week and ensure that public health measures are followed.

Laurent Guillemain, HelloFresh's chief executive, said: "At uncertain times like this, community is of utmost importance and we want to encourage those in the local area whose working arrangements have been affected by recent events to get in touch.

"As an online food business, we are focused on making sure people still have access to nutritious food at this time.

"We're taking all the necessary measures to ensure that the health and safety of our customers, employees and product is prioritised.

"We look forward to working with new team members who will help us deliver a great service to our customers when eating well at home matters greatly."