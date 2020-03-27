Image caption The burger attracted 25 bids within 24 hours - but is not meant to be eaten

A man is auctioning what he has dubbed "the last Big Mac of 2020" to raise money for the NHS.

Fast food fans across the UK made a dash for the drive-thru on Monday after the burger giant announced the temporary closure of its 1,270 outlets.

But, instead of scoffing the sought-after signature item, a 28-year-old, from Oxfordshire, put his on eBay.

He said the beefy treat had generated "surprising" interest, attracting 25 bids totalling £157 within 24 hours.

The burger fan, from Wallingford, who asked to remain anonymous, said it was a "fun way" of raising money to "thank all the amazing staff who are working tirelessly" during the coronavirus outbreak.

But he warned golden arches addicts seeking a lockdown fix that the burger was a "collectors' item only" and eating it was not recommended.

"While all measures have been put in place to ensure the pristine condition of this burger the likelihood of this burger deteriorating is high," he wrote.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "I hope the people bidding on the burger aren't seeing the listing as buying memorabilia or dinner, but instead as a fun way to donate to a cause that is in desperate need."

He hopes to raise a super-sized £1,000 by the time bidding ends on 2 April.

On Sunday McDonald's boss Paul Pomroy said it had "become clear that maintaining safe social distancing whilst operating busy takeaway and drive thru restaurants is increasingly difficult".

All restaurants in the UK and Ireland were closed by 19:00 GMT on Monday.

Chains including Greggs, Nando's, KFC and Starbucks have also closed their doors.