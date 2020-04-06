Image copyright Steve Daniels Image caption Thomas Butler admitted the assault and a theft from a pensioner's home at Oxford Magistrates' Court

A man who coughed at a police officer and claimed to have coronavirus has been jailed for 18 weeks.

Thomas Butler, 27, was arrested on 29 March following a theft he carried out at a 77-year-old woman's home in January last year.

Butler, of Mollington in Oxfordshire, admitted a count of assaulting an emergency worker and a count of theft from a dwelling.

Thames Valley Police said "showed the severity of what Butler did".

"Butler carried out this assault on Saturday and by Friday he has started serving a prison sentence," PC Reece Millar said.

"I am very pleased to get such swift justice at this time and I am very glad he has been given a custodial sentence."

Henry Butler, 27 and of no fixed abode, was given a 24-week sentence, suspended for two years, for fraud by false representation on 29 January at Oxford Magistrates' Court.