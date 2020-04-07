Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Robert Wilson went missing from Abingdon on 12 March

Police searching for a man who went missing nearly a month ago have said a body has been found.

Robert Wilson, 76, from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, was reported missing on 12 March after being seen in the town earlier that day.

The body of a man was recovered from the River Thames between Abingdon and Culham on Sunday.

Formal identification is yet to take place but police said they believe it is Mr Wilson.

The death is being treated as unexplained but it is not thought to be suspicious.

His next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Thames Valley Police's Insp Adrian Lewis said: "Our thoughts are with Robert's family at this time."