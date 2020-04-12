Image copyright PA Image caption Oxford University Hospitals Foundation Trust paid tribute to the "popular and hard-working men"

Two hospital porters have died in Oxford amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Oxford University Hospitals Foundation Trust paid tribute to the "popular and hard-working men", who worked at the city's John Radcliffe Hospital.

The trust said they were both married to members of the hospital's nursing team.

"They will be sorely missed by their colleagues as well as family and friends in the wider community," a statement from the trust said.

Chief executive Dr Buno Holthof and chairman of the trust Sir Jonathan Montgomery said in a joint statement to staff: "Every single member of our team is precious.

"This tragic loss of our two colleagues touches us all.

"We all need each other and we stand together in honouring the memories of our colleagues and together we share in the sadness of their families."

The hospital said the families would be supported by the Filipino community in Oxford and by colleagues.

The trust said it would not comment further on the circumstances leading to the men's deaths.