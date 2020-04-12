Image copyright BuckinghamFamily Image caption Eric Buckingham, 93, required hospital treatment after he tested positive for Covid-19

The family of a 93-year-old grandfather who recovered from coronavirus have thanked NHS staff for their "amazing" and "wonderful" support.

Eric Buckingham was treated for several weeks at Witney Community Hospital, Oxfordshire.

His daughter-in-law Wendy Buckingham said he "suffered the worst of the virus over three weeks".

His son Michael Buckingham said the staff who "cared for him 24/7" were "absolutely heaven-sent".

The family thanked staff at Witney Community hospital

"It was uncertain if he would survive as his temperature climbed to delirious (levels) and (he) was extremely ill," said Mrs Buckingham.

She said her father-in-law's illness was made worse due to his age and family members being unable to visit "in his hours of suffering".

But on Thursday the hospital called Mr Buckingham's family to say he was "now clear and was well on the way to a full recovery".

"The nurses and doctors were wonderful. The care and kind support to the family with daily reports were second to none," said Mrs Buckingham.

"The nurses have grown fond of Eric and were delighted for him and for his son and granddaughters as if he were their own."