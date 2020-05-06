Image copyright Thames Valley Air Ambulance Image caption The charity's Kurtis Poole, a clinical liaison officer, and Hannah Hirst, a critical care paramedic, posing with some of the kit

Thames Valley Air Ambulance has thanked donors after an "overwhelming" response to an appeal for protective kit.

It had worried it would be left without the equipment it needed because of a global shortage and not being part of the official supply chain.

But it is now confident it can keep itself stocked during the coronavirus crisis, thanks to the donations.

The charity thanked 130 people and companies who have offered equipment for their "awe-inspiring" generosity.

Samantha Collier, its corporate partnerships manager, said a wide range of companies - from construction, pharmaceutical, agricultural and education sectors - had offered to provide the charity with thousands of items of protective kit.

She said the air ambulance had been called to nearly 100 incidents in April, and that patients would have "gone without the support" of the service across Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire if the donations had not been made.

"They have made it possible for our paramedics and doctors to continue to provide our pre-hospital critical care service, for those who are most seriously ill and injured, in these unprecedented circumstances," she added.

Donors included Heathrow Airport, Newbury's 137 Gin Distillery and the British Honey Company.

The charity, which is based at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, had said it was "keen not to add pressure to official stocks if possible" and took donations from about half of those who made offers.