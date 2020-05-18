Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption John Campbell said the majority of the public were abiding by the coronavirus legislation

Fifty assaults on police in the Thames Valley area during the coronavirus pandemic have involved an officer being spat at, coughed at or bitten.

Figures showed there were a total of 198 assaults on officers between March and April, an increase of 40 for the same period in 2019.

Chief Constable John Campbell said some attacks on his staff were "despicable".

"We will not tolerate any assault of our officers or assaults on other emergency service workers," he said.

After the Metropolitan Police (906), Thames Valley Police has imposed the highest number of fixed penalty notices (866) for breaches of lockdown laws between 27 March and 11 May.

Mr Campbell said despite the "overwhelming majority of the Thames Valley public" complying with the new coronavirus legislation and being "hugely generous and respectful of our officers", a minority had not.

"To spit, cough or bite an officer or emergency service worker is despicable at any time but in the current situation with coronavirus it is even more deplorable," he said.

A woman was jailed for eight weeks in April for spitting at a police officer after she claimed to have Covid-19.

Emily Whittal, 22, from Sinatra Drive in Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of racially aggravated public order.

Thames Valley Police said she made racist remarks to a call handler after calling 999 and, when arrested, spat at an officer.

Craig O'Leary, chairman of Thames Valley Police Federation, said every officer had a "right to go about their duty without fear of assault".