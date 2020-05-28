Image copyright Steve Daniels Image caption People from around the world contributed to a fundraising campaign to buy the pub

A pub once frequented by Sir Winston Churchill has been bought by villagers who were worried it could be converted into flats.

Campaigners raised cash to buy The White House in Bladon, Oxfordshire, where they claim Britain's wartime prime minister "learned to drink".

Sir Winston's great grandson, Randolph Churchill, has backed the plan.

Pub chain Greene King said it was "very pleased" The White House would continue to operate as a pub.

Sir Winston was born at nearby Blenheim Palace, and was buried at St Martin's Churchyard in Bladon.

Mike Edwards, of the Bladon Community Pub Committee, said campaigners were "thrilled" to have their offer accepted on the 16th Century pub.

He added: "We had an amazing 430 individuals purchase shares in our pub. Obviously many locals but also from the USA, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia."

Image caption Sir Winston is buried at St Martin's Churchyard in Bladon

Mr Edwards said he wanted the establishment to be a "centre for community activities and to welcome guests paying their respects at Churchill's grave who want to sample the pub he frequented in his youth".

Plans for the pub include adding disabled toilets with baby changing facilities, and improving access to the garden.

He added: "In these tough times it is great to have some good news. We will open in whatever capacity we can as restrictions are lifted and we all look forward to having a thriving local."

A Greene King spokesman said: "We offered the pub for sale with the benefit of its premises licence so that it could continue as a pub under new ownership and we're very pleased that this looks like being the case.

"We wish the Bladon Community Pub group well with their new venture."