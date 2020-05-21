Image copyright car park party Image caption The event at Lion Meadows can accommodate 250 vehicles per show

A music festival cancelled due to coronavirus will be replaced by three "drive-in" events.

Car Park Party has been described by Henley Festival organisers as the UK's "first socially distanced and safe entertainment experience".

Henley Festival and Henley Royal Regatta were both cancelled in March.

Car Park Comedy, Car Park Karaoke and Car Park Cinema will take place from 9 to 11 July at the festival's usual location.

Image copyright Henley Festival Image caption The music festival featured Boy George as a headliner last year

Chief executive Nick Mattingley said the events would be "in line with the latest social distancing measures, giving the highest level of reassurance to attendees".

Stand-ups supplied by the Comedy Store take to the stage on Thursday, and there will be showings of Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman on Friday.

A singalong concert from the Massaoke Band will take place on Saturday, with performances of show tunes and 80s hits.

Organisers say a traffic management team will be at the site at Lion Meadows, to ensure vehicles are parked 2m (6ft) apart and tickets will be scanned through windows "so no human contact is necessary".