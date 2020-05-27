Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Oxford University used online teaching and assessment from April after the initial outbreak of coronavirus

Oxford University intends to use face-to-face and online teaching at the start of the new academic year in October, its vice-chancellor has said.

Prof Louise Richardson said it had "every intention of resuming the life of the university next term with as large a student cohort as possible".

But she warned in a staff email that "emerging" from coronavirus "will be a slow and protracted process".

The university announced a year-long recruitment freeze last month.

Prof Richardson said a group was "drawing in widespread representation and expertise from colleges and departments" about how teaching could proceed and adhere to safety guidelines for its Michaelmas term, which starts on 1 October.

'Come into our own'

The university used online teaching and assessment from April. Graduation ceremonies between May and August have been cancelled.

Prof Richardson told staff: "In many ways universities, and especially this one, have come into their own during this crisis.

"There is also a growing appreciation of the critical importance of our research. It turns out that people cannot get enough of experts, after all."

Cambridge University has said all its lectures will be online until summer 2021, although "it may be possible to host smaller teaching groups in person" if they meet social distancing requirements.

The University of Manchester said its lectures would be online-only for the next term.